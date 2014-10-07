RLPC-Vitol signs $7.5 bln loan refinancing

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 7 Swiss energy trader Vitol has
signed syndicated revolving credit facilities totalling $7.5
billion, the company announced on Tuesday.
The loan is for general corporate purposes, including the
refinancing of Vitol's $7 billion financing signed in October
2013.
The facilities comprises a $6.45 billion, three-year
revolving credit facility with two one-year extension options
and a $1.06 billion, 364-day facility with two 364-day extension
options.
The financing launched in August for $5.5 billion, raising
around $8 billion from the market and subsequently increased.
The financing saw the participation of 55 banks, four of
which were new lenders to Vitol.
ABN AMRO Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, ING Bank, Societe
Generale and UniCredit Bank were active bookrunners on the
transaction.
BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Rabobank International, Credit
Suisse, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Lloyds Bank, Mizuho
Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered Bank and
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp were mandated lead arrangers and
bookrunners.
JP Morgan Europe is facility agent.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)