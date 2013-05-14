版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 15日 星期三 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-Loblaw cos ltd says commits to sign accord on fire and building safety in bangladesh

CHICAGO May 14 Loblaw Companies Ltd : * Cos ltd says commits to sign accord on fire and building safety in

bangladesh * Cos ltd says plan to sign accord reflects its pledge to stay in

bangladesh
