2012年 2月 23日

Loblaw earnings rise on lower interest, taxes

TORONTO Feb 23 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's No.1 grocery store operator, reported slightly higher quarterly profits on Thursday, helped by lower interest expenses and a decline in its effective tax rate.

Net earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to C$174 million ($174.1 million), or 60 Canadian cents a share, from C$165 milllion, or 58 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.6 percent to C$7.37 billion. Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, rose 2.5 percent.

