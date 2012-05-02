Loblaw profit falls 22 pct

May 2 Canada's largest grocer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a lower first-quarter profit, hurt in part by higher costs.

Net earnings fell to C$126 million ($128 million), or 45 Canadian cents per share, from C$162 million, or 56 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 0.9 percent to C$6.94 billion.

Sales at the company, majority-owned by George Weston Ltd, rose 0.8 percent to C$6.80 billion. Sales at established locations, a key measure for retailers, fell 0.7 percent.