CORRECTED-Loblaw to invest more than C$1.2 bln in Canadian business

UPDATE 1-IHeartMedia raises "going concern" doubts
May 4 IHeartMedia Inc, the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
(Corrects currency in headline to C$ from US$)
March 9 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's largest grocer, said it would invest more than C$1.2 billion ($953 million) in its Canadian business in 2015.
The investment includes construction projects for dozens of new and existing stores, e-commerce expansion, and continued investment in supply chain and IT infrastructure, the company said on Monday.
The investment is expected to create more than 20,000 jobs. ($1 = C$1.2591) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
May 4 IHeartMedia Inc, the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, said there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
* Says "we feel good" about the low end of fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings forecast even if generic deflation change a few percent - conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GENEVA, May 4 Tough tobacco packaging laws implemented by Australia are a legitimate public health measure, according to a World Trade Organization dispute panel ruling reported by Bloomberg news.