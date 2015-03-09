版本:
CORRECTED-Loblaw to invest more than C$1.2 bln in Canadian business

(Corrects currency in headline to C$ from US$)

March 9 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's largest grocer, said it would invest more than C$1.2 billion ($953 million) in its Canadian business in 2015.

The investment includes construction projects for dozens of new and existing stores, e-commerce expansion, and continued investment in supply chain and IT infrastructure, the company said on Monday.

The investment is expected to create more than 20,000 jobs. ($1 = C$1.2591) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
