UPDATE 1-Canada's Loblaw to open over 50 stores, create 5,000 in-store jobs

March 9 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's largest
grocer, said on Monday that it would open more than 50 stores
and renovate more than 100 in 2015, creating 5,000 in-store
jobs.
The company, which operates under banners such as No Frills,
Shoppers Drug Mart and Wholesale Club, had announced earlier
that it would invest more than C$1.2 billion ($952.1 million) in
its domestic business this year.
The investment will also stimulate about 15,000 construction
and trade jobs, said Kevin Groh, Loblaw's vice president of
corporate affairs and communication.
Brampton, Ontario-based Loblaw has about 192,000 full- and
part-time employees.
Loblaw and other Canadian retailers, such as Canadian Tire
Corp Ltd and Empire Co, have been facing
stiff competition from U.S. retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores
Inc and Amazon.com Inc.
But these retailers are widely expected to benefit from
Target Corp's announcement in January that it would exit
from Canada.
Wal-Mart said last month it would invest about C$340 million
to expand in Canada this year.
Groh said the new stores Loblaw had planned for 2015 were
"independent of our consideration of any Target sites."
Loblaw's investment includes e-commerce expansion and
continued investment in supply chain and IT infrastructure, the
company said in a statement.
Up to Friday's close, Loblaw's shares had risen about 33
percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange in the last 12 months. The
stock was little changed in afternoon trading on Monday.
