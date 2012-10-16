Loblaw to cut about 700 head office, administrative jobs

BRIEF-ASE orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 mln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
Oct 16 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's largest grocer, said on Tuesday that it planned to cut about 700 head office and administrative jobs over the next three weeks in a move aimed at reducing costs.
The cuts, which will be primarily in management and administrative ranks, will result in a one-time charge of about C$60 million ($61.2 million) in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement.
Loblaw and other Canadian grocers face increasing competition as Wal-Mart Stores Inc boosts its food offerings in the country ahead of the 2013 arrival of U.S. discount retailer Target Corp.
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 A bug in its software left hundreds of thousands of webpages hosted by Cloudflare Inc leaking encrypted personal data, but there was no sign yet the leak had been exploited by hackers, the Internet security firm said on Friday.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.4 billion euros and projected stable underlying income in 2017, a transitional year as it increases production of its new LEAP commercial jet engine.