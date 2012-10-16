版本:
Loblaw to cut about 700 head office, administrative jobs

Oct 16 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's largest grocer, said on Tuesday that it planned to cut about 700 head office and administrative jobs over the next three weeks in a move aimed at reducing costs.

The cuts, which will be primarily in management and administrative ranks, will result in a one-time charge of about C$60 million ($61.2 million) in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement.

Loblaw and other Canadian grocers face increasing competition as Wal-Mart Stores Inc boosts its food offerings in the country ahead of the 2013 arrival of U.S. discount retailer Target Corp.

