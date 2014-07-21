版本:
2014年 7月 22日

BRIEF-Canada Competition Bureau approves sale of 13 Loblaw stores, pharmacies

TORONTO, July 21 Canada's Competition Bureau Says Approves Sale Of 13 Loblaw-owned stores and pharmacies to Metro Inc, Le Groupe Jean Coutu and Remedy's Source text for Eikon: here (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
