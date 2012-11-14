Loblaw boosts dividend as profit falls

BRIEF-Vexim announces another major step towards SpineJack commercialization in US
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
Nov 14 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's biggest food retailer, raised its dividend on Wednesday even as it reported lower quarterly profit and same-store sales.
The company, majority owned by George Weston Ltd, said net earnings fell to C$222 million ($222 million), or 77 Canadian cents a share, from C$236 million, or 83 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 1.0 percent to C$9.83 billion, and sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, fell 0.2 percent.
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
LONDON, Feb 21 Russian state oil firm Rosneft has become the first major oil firm to pre-finance crude exports from Iraq's Kurdistan, joining trading houses in the race for crude from the semi-autonomous region.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd