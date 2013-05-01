Canadian retailer Loblaw plans C$7 bln REIT

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's largest food retailer, said it plans to transfer about C$7 billion ($6.96 billion) of property assets to a real estate investment trust (REIT) that will be spun off in an initial public offering in July.
The company, majority-owned by George Weston Ltd, also reported a 40 percent rise in first-quarter profit to C$171 million, or 61 Canadian cents per basic share, from C$122 million, or 43 Canadian cents per basic share, a year earlier.
The results included a gain of 13 Canadian cents per share related to defined benefit plan amendments, the company said.
Total sales rose about 3 percent to C$7.04 billion. Sales at established locations, a key measure for retailers, rose 2.8 percent.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict