UPDATE 1-Loblaw's profit beats on strong pharmacy sales

Nov 12 Loblaw Companies Ltd, Canada's largest grocer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by strong pharmacy sales at its recently acquired Shoppers Drug Mart business.

Loblaw, majority-owned by George Weston Ltd, bought Shoppers Drug Mart Corp last year to better compete against the expanding Canadian businesses of U.S.-based rivals such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp.

Same-store front sales grew 2.5 percent at Shoppers Drug Mart in the third quarter ending Oct. 4 from a year earlier, higher than Loblaw's overall 1.6 percent growth.

Loblaw's revenue increased 36 percent to C$13.6 billion ($12 billion). Shoppers Drug Mart contributed a quarter of that.

The merger saved Loblaw about C$44 million in the quarter, but it incurred C$46 million in costs related to restructuring and reorganization.

Net earnings fell to C$142 million from C$150 million.

Adjusted basic net earnings was 90 Canadian cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 87 Canadian cents on revenue of C$13.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Brampton, Ontario-based Loblaw's stock has risen about 37 percent this year up to Tuesday's close. ($1 = C$1.1311)