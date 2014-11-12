UPDATE 1-Loblaw's profit beats on strong pharmacy sales

(Adds estimates, details, background)
Nov 12 Loblaw Companies Ltd, Canada's
largest grocer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit, boosted by strong pharmacy sales at its recently
acquired Shoppers Drug Mart business.
Loblaw, majority-owned by George Weston Ltd, bought
Shoppers Drug Mart Corp last year to better compete against the
expanding Canadian businesses of U.S.-based rivals such as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp.
Same-store front sales grew 2.5 percent at Shoppers Drug
Mart in the third quarter ending Oct. 4 from a year earlier,
higher than Loblaw's overall 1.6 percent growth.
Loblaw's revenue increased 36 percent to C$13.6 billion ($12
billion). Shoppers Drug Mart contributed a quarter of that.
The merger saved Loblaw about C$44 million in the quarter,
but it incurred C$46 million in costs related to restructuring
and reorganization.
Net earnings fell to C$142 million from C$150 million.
Adjusted basic net earnings was 90 Canadian cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 87 Canadian
cents on revenue of C$13.60 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Brampton, Ontario-based Loblaw's stock has risen about 37
percent this year up to Tuesday's close.
($1 = C$1.1311)
(Reporting By Tanvi Mehta and Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Joyjeet Das)