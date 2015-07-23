Loblaw to close 52 stores over next 1 year

July 23 Loblaw Companies Ltd, Canada's
largest grocer, said it would close 52 unprofitable stores over
the next year.
The closures would reduce sales by about C$300 million
($231.25 million), but will add about C$35 million-C$40 million
to its operating income annually.
The company's revenue rose to C$10.54 billion in the second
quarter ended June 20 from C$10.3 billion a year earlier, helped
by strong sales in its food retail business.
Loblaw posted a profit of C$186 million, or 44 Canadian
cents per share, compared with a loss of C$456 million, or
C$1.13 per share. The year-earlier quarter included costs
related to the acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.
($1 = C$1.2973)
(Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)