2 天前
Loblaw's 2nd-qtr profit more than doubles
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
2017年7月26日 / 上午11点08分 / 2 天前

Loblaw's 2nd-qtr profit more than doubles

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Canadian grocer and drugstore chain operator Loblaw Companies Ltd on Wednesday said its quarterly profit more than doubled, helped in part by higher customer spending during the Easter holiday.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to C$361 million ($288.6 million) or C$1.11 per share in the second quarter ended June 17, from C$161 million or C$1.01 per share a year earlier.

The company said sales at established drugstores rose 3.7 percent, while sales at established food retail stores inched up 1 percent.

Revenue rose to C$11.1 billion from C$10.7 billion. ($1 = 1.2510 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

