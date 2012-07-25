Loblaw profit falls on higher labour costs

July 25 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's biggest grocer, reported a lowere second-quarter profit, hurt by an increase in labour and other operating costs.

Earnings fell to C$159 million, or 56 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, from C$197 million, or 69 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales at the company, majority-owned by George Weston Ltd , rose 1 percent to C$7.38 billion. .net))