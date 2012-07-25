Loblaw profit falls on higher labour costs

BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at February 28, 2017 of $120.2 billion and total assets of $159.5 billion
July 25 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's biggest grocer, reported a lowere second-quarter profit, hurt by an increase in labour and other operating costs.
Earnings fell to C$159 million, or 56 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, from C$197 million, or 69 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales at the company, majority-owned by George Weston Ltd , rose 1 percent to C$7.38 billion. .net))
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at February 28, 2017 of $120.2 billion and total assets of $159.5 billion
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort