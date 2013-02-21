UPDATE 1-Loblaw profit falls on restructuring charge

* Fourth-quarter earnings C$0.48/share vs C$0.60/share year
earlier
* Sales C$7.47 bln vs C$7.23 bln
* Same-store sales flat
Feb 21 Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's largest
grocer, reported an 18 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on
a restructuring charge, and said sales growth in 2013 would be
moderated by the entry of a new competitor.
No. 2 U.S. discount retailer Target Corp is opening
its first Canadian stores in 2013, posing a new threat to
Loblaw, already under pressure from Wal-Mart Stores Inc
expanding its grocery business in Canada.
"Sales growth in 2013 will be moderated by a competitive
environment characterized by ongoing square footage expansions,
a new competitor's entry into the market and generic drug
deflation," the company said.
Net earnings fell to C$143 million ($141 million), or 48
Canadian cents per share, from C$174 million, or 60 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
Loblaw said in October that it planned to cut about 700 head
office and administrative jobs.
The company said on Thursday it took a related C$61 million,
or 16 Canadian cents per share, restructuring charge in the
fourth quarter.
Sales at the company, majority-owned by George Weston Ltd
, rose marginally to C$7.47 billion.
Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers,
were flat for the quarter.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 63 Canadian
cents per share on revenue of C$7.44 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it would restate its 2012 financial results
that would reduce earnings by about C$16 million, or 6 Canadian
cents per share, due to amendments to accounting standard
related to employee benefits.
Shares of the company closed at C$39.75 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.