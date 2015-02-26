REFILE-Canadian grocer Loblaw's profit more than doubles

BRIEF-Inter Pipeline reports Q1 FFO per share of C$0.67
* Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
Feb 26 Canada's largest grocer Loblaw Cos Ltd's quarterly profit more than doubled, mainly due to higher sales in its retail business and the acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.
The company's net income rose to C$247 million ($198.7 million), or 60 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 3 from C$114 million, or 41 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Loblaw earned 96 Canadian cents per share.
Revenue rose 49.4 percent to C$11.41 billion. ($1 = C$1.24) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says on May 8, 2017, entered into amendment to Credit Agreement
CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest oil and gas producer, said on Monday it plans to submit an application to regulators for a new thermal oil sands project later this year, which could eventually produce up 160,000 barrels per day.