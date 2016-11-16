Canadian retailer Loblaw's quarterly profit rises 25.5 pct

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Nov 16 Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 25.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a drop in expenses and improved performances by its financial services and property businesses.
Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to C$512 million ($380 million), or C$1.26 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 8, from C$408 million, or 98 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 1.4 percent to C$14.14 billion due to lowered prices. ($1 = 1.3486 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.