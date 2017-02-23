Canadian retailer Loblaw's quarterly profit rises 57 pct

Feb 23 Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer
Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 57 percent rise in quarterly
profit, helped partly by a drop in expenses in its retail
segment and improved performances in its financial services and
property businesses.
Net earnings available to common shareholders rose to C$201
million ($153 million), or 50 Canadian cents per share, in the
fourth quarter, from C$128 million, or 31 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to C$11.13 billion from C$10.87 billion.
($1 = C$1.31)
(Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)