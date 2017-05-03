Canada's Loblaw posts 19 pct rise in profit

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 19.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower expenses and as discounting attracted more customers to its stores.
Net earnings available to common shareholders rose to C$230 million ($168 million), or 57 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 25, from C$193 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter also included a gain of C$11 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share.
Revenue rose marginally to C$10.40 billion from C$10.38 billion last year.
($1 = 1.3730 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.