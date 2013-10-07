Loblaw, Alberta union reach tentative deal to end strike

TORONTO Oct 7 Canada's largest grocer, Loblaw
Co Ltd, and Alberta's United Food & Commercial Workers
(UFCW) union have reached a tentative deal to end a brief
strike, the two sides said on Monday.
UFCW local 401, which went on strike just after midnight on
Saturday, said on its Facebook page that an agreement was
reached early Monday morning. Voting to ratify the deal will
take place on Tuesday.
The union, representing some 8,500 workers from 55 Real
Canadian Superstore and Real Canadian Liquorstore locations in
Alberta, said picketing will continue and asked Superstore
employees to maintain picket lines until the deal is finalized.
The union said the new agreement offers a number of
"significant improvements over and above" Loblaw's last offer.
Loblaw said a tentative agreement was negotiated with the
Manitoba union on Sept. 26 and with the Saskatchewan union on
Oct. 3.