Loblaw, Alberta union reach tentative deal to end strike

TORONTO Oct 7 Canada's largest grocer, Loblaw Co Ltd, and Alberta's United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) union have reached a tentative deal to end a brief strike, the two sides said on Monday.

UFCW local 401, which went on strike just after midnight on Saturday, said on its Facebook page that an agreement was reached early Monday morning. Voting to ratify the deal will take place on Tuesday.

The union, representing some 8,500 workers from 55 Real Canadian Superstore and Real Canadian Liquorstore locations in Alberta, said picketing will continue and asked Superstore employees to maintain picket lines until the deal is finalized.

The union said the new agreement offers a number of "significant improvements over and above" Loblaw's last offer.

Loblaw said a tentative agreement was negotiated with the Manitoba union on Sept. 26 and with the Saskatchewan union on Oct. 3.