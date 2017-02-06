Brazil's Localiza pledges aggressive pricing as rivals IPO

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Feb 6 Localiza Rent a Car SA , Brazil's biggest car rental company, plans to maintain aggressive pricing this year with the help of lower interest rates and efficiency gains, executives said on a Monday when asked about rivals' share offerings.
Smaller peer Movida Participações SA is pressing ahead with an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday after cutting the price floor last week. Unidas SA also extended the deadline for bids on its IPO to Friday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.