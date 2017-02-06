版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 23:30 BJT

Brazil's Localiza pledges aggressive pricing as rivals IPO

SAO PAULO Feb 6 Localiza Rent a Car SA , Brazil's biggest car rental company, plans to maintain aggressive pricing this year with the help of lower interest rates and efficiency gains, executives said on a Monday when asked about rivals' share offerings.

Smaller peer Movida Participações SA is pressing ahead with an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday after cutting the price floor last week. Unidas SA also extended the deadline for bids on its IPO to Friday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐