UPDATE 2-One-quarter of F-35 fighter jets grounded over oxygen issues

By Mike Stone
June 12 About a quarter of the F-35 fighter jets
made by Lockheed Martin Corp, or 55 planes, have stopped
flying until further notice because of irregularities in pilots'
oxygen supplies, U.S. Air Force spokesman Captain Mark Graff
said on Monday.
Training flights at Arizona's Luke Air Force Base, where the
55 jets are based, were canceled on Friday and scheduled to
resume on Monday, but the grounding was extended indefinitely.
More than 220 F-35s are flying worldwide.
The grounding comes at a critical time for Lockheed, which
plans to demonstrate the advanced jet at the Paris Air Show next
week. F-35 air operations at other bases continued, U.S. Air
Force officials said.
The F-35 business accounts for about 37 percent of
Lockheed's total revenue. During the first quarter, Lockheed's
revenue from its aeronautics business increased 8 percent to
$4.11 billion, led by higher sales of the F-35.
Luke Air Force Base, located northwest of Phoenix, is home
to the 56th Fighter Wing. The base canceled local flying
operations for its F-35A Lightning II aircraft due to five
incidents in which pilots experienced symptoms resembling
hypoxia, or oxygen deprivation, Graff said on Friday at the
Pentagon.
The Air Force said the incidents occurred from May 2 to
Thursday, and that in each case the aircraft's backup oxygen
system worked as designed and the jets were able to land safely.
The base's F-35A Lightning II's typically fly 25 training
missions each weekday, base officials said.
The halt in flights at Luke Air Force Base was extended so
the Air Force could study the issue with pilots, maintenance
workers and medical professionals, said Major Rebecca Heyse, a
base spokeswoman.
Luke is the largest F-35 base in the world and trains U.S.
pilots as well as those of allied countries.
A Lockheed representative said the company would help the
Air Force address the issue. Lockheed and its main partners,
Northrop Grumman Corp, United Technologies Corp's
Pratt & Whitney and BAE Systems Plc, have been
developing and building F-35s for the U.S. military and 10
allies.
The 220 F-35s around the world have collectively flown more
than 95,000 flight hours, though the plane has not yet seen
combat.
