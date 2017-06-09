U.S. Air Force suspends flying ops of Lockheed's F-35 at Luke Air Base

June 9 The U.S. Air Force said on Friday it has
temporarily canceled flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's
F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona.
The move comes after a series of five incidents in which
pilots experienced hypoxia-like symptoms, a U.S. Air Force
spokesman said.
Since May 2, pilots of five F-35A Lightning II aircraft
assigned to the air force base have reported physiological
incidents while flying, the spokesman said.
