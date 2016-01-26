版本:
Oil price drop not hitting Middle East arms orders - Lockheed

WASHINGTON Jan 26 Lockheed Martin Corp is not seeing a big pullback in weapons orders from the Middle East and other regions as a result of lower oil prices, Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson said Tuesday.

Hewson said Lockheed continued to see strong international demand for missile defense equipment, munitions and F-35 fighter jets, and oil-producing countries appeared to be scaling back other purchases rather than cutting weapons orders.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

