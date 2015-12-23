版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 24日 星期四 04:44 BJT

Lockheed-Boeing venture orders 20 more Russian rocket engines

WASHINGTON Dec 23 United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co , on Wednesday said it ordered 20 additional RD-180 rocket engines from Russia, on top of 29 engines still being delivered.

The company said it ordered the Russian engines to use on its Atlas 5 rockets and serve existing and potential civil and commercial launch customers until a new U.S.-built engine was developed and certified.

ULA spokeswoman Jessica Rye said deliveries on the new batch of engines would start once ULA received all of the previous 29 engines ordered. ULA received eight RD-180 engines this year, she said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐