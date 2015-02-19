Lockheed sees no capacity issue if it won U.S. Air Force bomber deal

WASHINGTON Feb 18 Lockheed Martin Corp executives said on Wednesday they were confident the company would not face capacity constraints working on both the F-35 program and a new bomber if the U.S. Air Force chose its joint bomber bid with Boeing Co.

"Our aeronautics business has the capacity to execute the scope of work that we have on the bomber program," Orlando Carvalho, who heads Lockheed's aeronautics division, told Reuters in an interview during the company's annual media day.

He declined to give any details about the work Lockheed would do on the program since the entire acquisition effort is classified. Boeing is the prime contractor for the bid. The program is expected to be valued at $50 billion to $80 billion, including development.

The U.S. Air Force has said it plans to award a contract for development and production of a new long-range strike bomber in late spring or early summer. It has released few details about the competition or its requirements, which are also classified.

The closely watched competition pits B-2 bomber maker Northrop Grumman Corp against the Boeing-Lockheed team.

Lockheed Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson told Reuters she had absolutely no capacity concerns about the workload facing the company if the Boeing-Lockheed team won the bomber deal.

"It's what we know how to do," she said. "I don't have any concerns."

Lockheed Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner told Reuters the timing of the bomber work would "dovetail nicely" with the expected end of the development program for the company's F-35 fighter jet program, which is wrapping up in 2017.

"It's not creating a hill to climb that we can't do," Tanner said, noting that not all weapons development programs were as demanding as the F-35 effort.

Carvalho said Lockheed would be scaling down the engineering workforce on the F-35 program just as the bomber program began, which he said made him highly confident that the company could manage and execute its proposed role on the bomber.

The Air Force has set a cost cap of $550 million for each of the new aircraft, saying it plans to buy 80 to 100 bombers.

Tanner said the Air Force was trying to avoid many "new inventions" in new weapons programs like the bomber and a new aerial refueling plane being built by Boeing, so it could avoid cost increases and schedule delays seen on past programs.