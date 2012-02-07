Britain won't decide on F-35 fighter numbers till 2015

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 7 Britain has deferred to 2015
a firm commitment on how many Lockheed Martin Corp F-35
Joint Strike Fighter jets it will buy, adding to uncertainties
over the multinational programme which has recently been
questioned in the U.S. Congress.
"We will not make final decisions on the overall number of
aircraft we will order before the next planned Strategic Defence
Review (in 2015)," a Ministry of Defence MoD spokeswoman said on
Tuesday, adding an initial order would be placed next year.
The F-35 project ranks as the most expensive U.S. arms
programme but has been criticised for cost overruns at a time
when next week's U.S. fiscal 2013 budget plan is expected to
postpone funding for 179 warplanes until after 2017 -- a move
that has prompted international partners to question their own
procurement plans.
Britain in 2001 committed to buy 138 of the multirole
stealth aircraft, but the current coalition government in its
2010 defence review said it would cut the number of F-35s it had
on order without saying by how many.
Britain has so far placed a firm order with Lockheed for
three F-35 test and evaluation aircraft costing $632 million.
A spokesman for Lockheed, the top U.S. defence contractor,
said Britain's total order had not been revised down and
remained at 138. Britain was due to receive its first F-35 in
June.
Australia has said it is rethinking its plan to buy 12 of
the radar-evading jets, while Turkey has put off buying two jets
and Italy may follow suit, according to FlightGlobal.
Other partners in the project include Canada, Denmark, the
Netherlands and Norway.
While there have been reports Britain will cut its order to
50 F-35s, the MoD said it did not recognise that figure.
Expectations for the number of F-35s Britain will eventually
order have been curtailed since the MoD's decision to use only
one aircraft carrier, which will routinely have 12 fast jets
embarked for operations, while retaining a capacity to deploy up
to 36.
In the United States, cuts to the F-35 program are part of
the Pentagon's plan to start implementing $487 billion in
defense spending reductions over the next decade.