UPDATE 1-Appeals court revives false claims suit vs. Lockheed

By Dan Levine
Aug 2 A U.S. appeals court revived part of a
false claims lawsuit against Lockheed Martin Corp over a
U.S. Air Force contract for space launch operations.
The ruling on Thursday came from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals. The contract concerns software and hardware used to
support launch operations at Vandenberg Air Force Base and Cape
Kennedy.
In an emailed statement Lockheed said it was disappointed by
the court's decision. "We believe the case lacks merit and we
will vigorously defend ourselves against this frivolous
lawsuit," the company said.
Nyle Hooper, a former Lockheed employee, sued the company in
2005 and accused it of defrauding the government by knowingly
underbidding for the contract on the Air Force's so-called "RSA
IIA" program.
Lockheed's final bid was $432.7 million, according to the
9th Circuit ruling. But another Lockheed employee provided
evidence that company employees were instructed to lower their
estimates without regard to actual costs, the ruling said. The
company won the contract.
A lower court had resolved the case in favor of Lockheed
before trial, but the 9th Circuit revived Hooper's claims on
underbidding and wrongful termination.
The appeals court affirmed Lockheed's judgment on other
claims in the lawsuit, including one over allegations of
defective testing procedures.
The case in the 9th Circuit is Nyle Hooper v. Lockheed
Martin Corporation, 11-55278.