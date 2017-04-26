版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 01:13 BJT

Lockheed Martin to upgrade F-35 logistics and maintenance software -sources

| April 26

April 26 Lockheed Martin Corp will announce the U.S. Air Force and Navy have approved installation of the newest version of the F-35 fighter jet's computer-based logistics system incorporating engine data for the first time, people familiar with the program said.

Lockheed's Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) enables daily operations of the F-35 fleet, ranging from mission planning and flight scheduling to repairs and scheduled maintenance, as well as the tracking and ordering of parts. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington DC; Editing by Bernard Orr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐