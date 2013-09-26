Lockheed raises dividend, increases share buyback authority

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Top U.S. weapons maker
Lockheed Martin Corp on Thursday increased its quarterly
dividend by 16 percent and increased the amount of authorized
share repurchases by $3 billion.
Lockheed said its board approved a fourth quarter 2013
dividend of $1.33 per share, up 18 cents, or 16 percent, from
the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on Dec. 27.
Lockheed said its board also increased the amount approved
for share repurchases by $3 billion. The number of shares
purchased and the timing of those purchases would be determined
by management. The funds do not have an expiration date.
As of June 30, Lockheed had repurchased 63.8 million shares
of common stock for $5.1 billion, and had remaining authority
for $1.4 billion in additional share buybacks. This move brings
that total amount to $4.4 billion.
RBC Capital Markets increased its price target for Lockheed
shares to $133 from $126 after the news.
Lockheed shares closed up $1.99, or 1.6 percent, or $1.99,
at $129.85 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.