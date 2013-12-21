版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 21日 星期六 08:03 BJT

Lockheed wins $562 million contract to modify F-22 fighter

WASHINGTON Dec 20 Lockheed Martin Corp has won a contract valued at up to $562 million to provide nine months of support, logistics and modifications for the stealthy F-22 fighter jet, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

The contract, which includes reliability and maintainability upgrades, runs through Sept. 30, it said in a daily digest of major weapons contracts.

