Lockheed Martin wins contract for upgrade of Singapore F-16s

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar recoups losses, caution sets in ahead of Trump inauguration
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains
WASHINGTON Dec 1 Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a contract worth $914 million to upgrade Singapore's F-16 aircraft, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The work is expected to be complete by the middle of 2023 and was a result of a sole source acquisition, the U.S. Department of Defense said in its daily digest of major contract awards.
It was unclear how many aircraft would be upgraded.
In 2014, the Defense Department notified Congress that it had approved the sale to Singapore of upgrades for 60 F-16 fighter jets. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains
Jan 20 Canada's Amaya Inc raised its adjusted profit forecast for 2016, citing better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31., helped by its casino games and a successful relaunch in Portugal.
* Trump promised to confront China, boost oil independence (Updates with quote from oil industry executive)