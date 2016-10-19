Grounded F-35 fighters seen back in the air in November -Norway

OSLO Oct 19 Norway expects two F-35 fighter
aircraft that were grounded for repairs last month to be back in
the air by the end of November, sooner than originally thought,
the defence ministry said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Air Force on Sept. 16 said 15 Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35A Lightning II aircraft had been grounded due to
peeling and crumbling insulation in avionics cooling lines
inside the fuel tanks.
The issue affected 57 aircraft, of which 42 were still in
production, it said at the time.
The insulation is now being removed and extra filters
installed to intercept any potential remains, although it has
not yet been decided whether this fix should be regarded as
temporary or permanent, the Norwegian ministry said.
Norway plans to buy up to 52 F-35s, of which four have so
far been delivered.
