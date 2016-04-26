CORRECTED-Pentagon identifies cause of F-35 radar software issue

(Corrects spelling of Frank Kendall in first paragraph)
WASHINGTON, April 26 The Pentagon has found the
root cause of stability issues with the radar software being
tested for the F-35 stealth fighter jet made by Lockheed Martin
Corp, U.S. Defense Acquisition Chief Frank Kendall told
a congressional hearing on Tuesday.
Last month the Pentagon said the software instability issue
meant the sensors had to be restarted once every four hours of
flying.
Kendall and Air Force Lieutenant General Christopher Bogdan,
the program executive officer for the F-35, told a Senate Armed
Service Committee hearing in written testimony that the cause of
the problem was the timing of "software messages from the
sensors to the main F-35" computer.
They added that stability issues had improved to where the
sensors only needed to be restarted after more than 10 hours.
"We are cautiously optimistic that these fixes will resolve
the current stability problems, but are waiting to see how the
software performs in an operational test environment," the
officials said in a written statement.
The statement added that a team of experts from the Navy and
Air Force has been created to "develop recommendations to ensure
the F-35 software is robust and resilient into the future."
The F-35 program had hoped to declare the Air Force version
of the high-tech fighter ready for combat by Aug. 1, but Bogdan
said difficulties with the plane's Autonomic Logistics
Information System meant "initial operational capability" would
likely be delayed by about 60 days.
The system is the plane's main information infrastructure,
integrating its operations, maintenance, prognostics, supply
chain, training and other data.
Despite that likely delay, Bogdan said the Air Force F-35
would still reach its initial operating capability by the
threshold date of Dec. 1.
Lockheed is developing three models of the jet, also known
as the Joint Strike Fighter, or Lightning II.
The Marine Corps version of the plane declared its initial
operating capability last summer, and the Navy is due to declare
its IOC in 2018.
Congress has limited funding to buy the Air Force version of
the F-35 until Air Force Secretary Deborah James can certify
that the planes being delivered by 2018 will have full combat
capability.
Bogdan told lawmakers that he was preparing to recommend to
the secretary that she make that certification to Congress.
"I needed a few pieces of information before I could feel
confident asking her to certify, and one of those pieces was the
software stability issues ... were behind us," Bogdan said. "I
believe they are now."
(Reporting by Idrees Ali and David Alexander; Editing by Alan
Crosby)