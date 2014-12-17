Pentagon picks Japan and Australia to service F-35s in Asia

WASHINGTON Dec 17 The Pentagon on Wednesday
said it chose both Japan and Australia to carry out heavy
airframe maintenance for the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35
fighter jet in Asia, given the high cost of transporting jets
across vast distances in the region.
Japan would handle heavy maintenance for the jets in the
northern Pacific, while Australia would handle maintenance in
the southern Pacific region, a Pentagon official said.
Heavy repairs and maintenance of the F135 engine that powers
the jet would initially be done in Australia for the Asian
region, with Japan to set up a similar site in Japan after five
years, Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan told reporters.
The engine is built by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United
Technologies Corp, Bogdan said.
Bogdan said the U.S. Defense Department would reexamine its
F-35 maintenance assignments every two to three years. The
decisions pave the way for billions of dollars of work by
companies in the selected countries. He said the heavy
maintenance work of engines and airframes would be done under
the oversight of the U.S. government, along with Lockheed.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)