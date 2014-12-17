UPDATE 1-Pentagon picks Japan, Australia to service F-35s in Asia

(Adds details of F-35 program, byline)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Dec 17 The Pentagon on Wednesday
said it chose both Japan and Australia to carry out heavy
airframe maintenance for the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35
fighter jet in Asia, given the high cost of transporting jets
across vast distances in the region.
Japan would handle heavy maintenance for the jets in the
northern Pacific from early 2018, while Australia would handle
maintenance in the southern Pacific, the three-star general who
runs the F-35 program for the U.S. Defense Department told
reporters.
Heavy maintenance of the F135 engine that powers the jet
would initially be done in Australia for the Asian region, with
a similar site to be set up in Japan after five years, said Air
Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan. The engine is built by
Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp.
The news reflects the growing maturity of the $399 billion
weapons program, with over 120 jets already produced and U.S.
and foreign militaries gearing up to start operating the jets
around the world in coming years.
Bogdan said the F-35 program office would reexamine the
maintenance assignments every two to three years, providing
opportunities for other countries with F-35s to benefit from a
market valued at billions of dollars in coming years.
He said the Pentagon would consider sites for other service
work as the F-35 fleet grows, including repairs of components.
Last week, the Pentagon said Italy and Turkey would handle
initial heavy maintenance in Europe of the F-35 jets and their
engines, with Norway and the Netherlands to join Turkey in
carrying out engine repairs in coming years. It
is also setting up maintenance sites in the United States.
Bogdan said countries operating the F-35 could develop their
own capacity to handle certain repairs, but heavy maintenance
work on the engines and airframes would have to be done at one
of the regional maintenance sites. Those sites will be operated
under the oversight of the U.S. government, along with Lockheed.
Bogdan said U.S. officials opted for two airframe
maintenance sites in Asia since transporting jets some 7,000
miles from one site to another would cost too much and require
large amounts of refueling support.
The general declined comment when asked whether South Korea
would have its F-35s serviced in Japan, its former adversary. He
said discussions were under way with various countries that are
slated to buy F-35s about where their jets would be serviced.
