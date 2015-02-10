BAE Systems, TAE to handle F-35 maintenance in Australia

WASHINGTON Feb 9 Australia has picked Britain's BAE Systems to carry out heavy maintenance of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet in Australia from 2018 and Tasman Aviation Enterprises (TAE) to service its engines, sources familiar with the decision said on Monday.

The Australian government was expected to announce the decision on Tuesday local time, according to the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.

In December, the Pentagon announced that Australia would handle heavy maintenance for the jets and their engines in the southern Pacific, while Japan would handle that work in the northern Pacific. Heavy maintenance involves repairs that involve the structure of the airplanes or engines.

The companies involved were not named at the time, although BAE was seen as the likely winner given that it already owns the depot where heavy maintenance of Boeing Co F/A-18 Hornets is performed.

Details of the expected revenues for the companies were not immediately available, but Australian Defense Minister David Johnston in December said Australia's defense industry could win more than $1.5 billion in F-35-related production and support work over the life of the program. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)