Lithium-ion battery not involved in F-35 smoke incident -Lockheed

UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand falls as Fitch also cuts to "junk"
* Stocks down led by banking and resource shares (Updates figures, adds background, quotes)
WASHINGTON Feb 25 Lockheed Martin Corp on Monday said there was no evidence that a lithium-ion battery contributed to a Feb. 14 incident that caused smoke in the cockpit of an F-35 test plane.
Lockheed spokesman Michael Rein said initial reviews indicated a potential failure in the plane's cooling system, which had been removed from the aircraft for further study.
"The battery was not one of the components pulled from the aircraft for further review. There is no evidence that the lithium ion batteries are a contributor to this event," Rein said, adding, "No battery faults were observed at any time."
The Pentagon on Monday said it was shipping the plane's "power thermal management system" back to its manufacturer, Honeywell International Inc. The system uses a lithium-ion battery similar to those whose failures have grounded Boeing Co's entire fleet of 787s, but the Pentagon said there was no connection between the F-35 incident and its batteries.
* Stocks down led by banking and resource shares (Updates figures, adds background, quotes)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK, April 7 Oil traded near a one-month high on Friday after the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base while the dollar rose as investors dismissed a weak U.S. jobs report as not enough to derail a strong economy or outlook for rising interest rates.