Pentagon sees "hundreds of billions" in F-35 service work over time

WASHINGTON Dec 11 The U.S. Air Force general who runs the F-35 fighter jet program on Thursday said the total value of maintenance work on the new warplane could amount to "hundreds of billions of dollars" globally over the next 50 years.

Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan on Thursday announced that Italy and Turkey would take the lead for airframe and engine maintenance in Europe initially, and said an announcement would be made next week about similar sites in Asia.

He said other countries would have the opportunity to bid for additional F-35 maintenance work in coming years.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)