Pentagon sees "hundreds of billions" in F-35 service work over time

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
WASHINGTON Dec 11 The U.S. Air Force general who runs the F-35 fighter jet program on Thursday said the total value of maintenance work on the new warplane could amount to "hundreds of billions of dollars" globally over the next 50 years.
Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan on Thursday announced that Italy and Turkey would take the lead for airframe and engine maintenance in Europe initially, and said an announcement would be made next week about similar sites in Asia.
He said other countries would have the opportunity to bid for additional F-35 maintenance work in coming years.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.