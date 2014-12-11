版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 12日 星期五 01:52 BJT

Pentagon sees "hundreds of billions" in F-35 service work over time

WASHINGTON Dec 11 The U.S. Air Force general who runs the F-35 fighter jet program on Thursday said the total value of maintenance work on the new warplane could amount to "hundreds of billions of dollars" globally over the next 50 years.

Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan on Thursday announced that Italy and Turkey would take the lead for airframe and engine maintenance in Europe initially, and said an announcement would be made next week about similar sites in Asia.

He said other countries would have the opportunity to bid for additional F-35 maintenance work in coming years.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐