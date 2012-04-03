UPDATE 3-Canada's move to buy F-35 jets flawed -watchdog

* Report on F-35 decision reveals "significant weaknesses"
* Military officials understated risks and costs of program
* Report is another blow to an already troubled defense
project
* Government removes fighter project from defense ministry
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, April 3 Canada's decision to buy F-35
fighter jets was based on bad data from officials who
deliberately downplayed the costs and risks, the government's
spending watchdog said on Tuesday, further tainting a project
that is already delayed and well over budget.
The report by Auditor-General Michael Ferguson is an
embarrassment for the Conservative government, which announced
in July 2010 that it would buy 65 of the fifth generation Joint
Strike Fighters made by Lockheed Martin.
Ottawa did not hold a competition for the new planes, which
are due to replace Canada's ageing fleet of CF-18 fighters.
Ferguson said military officials had decided as long ago as
2006 to go with the F-35. They provided ministers and
Parliamentarians with misleading information which understated
the problems the program was experiencing and provided
artificially low cost estimates.
"National Defence did not exercise due diligence in managing
the process to replace the CF-18 jets," he said.
"There were significant weaknesses in the decision-making
process used by National Defence in acquiring the F-35 ... key
decisions were made without required approvals or supporting
documentation."
The government of Prime Minister Stephen Harper regularly
used the overly upbeat reports from the military to dismiss
opposition complaints about problems with the F-35.
"The key question to the prime minister is: how could he
allow Parliament to be intentionally misled on the F-35s? Either
he knew, and it's unconscionable, or he didn't know, and it's
incompetence. Which is it?" said Thomas Mulcair, leader of the
official opposition New Democrats.
Harper replied by saying Ottawa had not yet signed a binding
contact with Lockheed.
The government quickly responded to Ferguson's report by
saying it would freeze the budget it had allocated for new
fighters and would not sign a contract until it had reexamined
the procurement process.
Ottawa also stripped the defense ministry of responsibility
for the project and said it would "continue to evaluate options"
for new fighters, but gave few details. Possible alternatives
include Boeing Co's F-18 Super Hornet.
Canada said in 2008 it would spend C$9 billion ($9.1
billion) on a next generation of jet fighters and a further C$16
billion to operate and maintain them for 20 years. Ferguson said
this might well not be enough money.
"National Defence may have to abandon or reduce some of the
Canadian Force's capabilities, for example, by reducing the
number of aircraft purchased or their flying hours," he said.
Military officials avoided a competition by saying the F-35
was the only plane that could meet all of Canada's requirements.
They provided no documentation to back up their assertion.
Lockheed Martin said it fully supported the Canadian
government's response to the report, and looked forward to
supporting Canada's efforts to provide its air force with a
fifth-generation fighter for future security needs.
The Pentagon's F-35 program office declined comment.
The U.S. government last week projected the total cost to
develop, buy, and operate the F-35 would be a staggering $1.51
trillion over the next 55 years. The Pentagon says it plans to
buy 2,443 of the new planes.
Lockheed is developing three variants for the U.S. military
and eight partner nations: Britain, Canada, Italy, Turkey,
Australia, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands.
Italy said in February it would cut its planned purchase of
131 planes by 30 percent. Japan said it could cancel orders for
42 F-35 fighters if the price goes up or deliveries are delayed.
Canada took part in the three major development phases of
the F-35 program in 1997, 2002 and 2006, at which point Ferguson
said it was clear the military had decided it wanted the plane.
"Problems relating to development of the F-35 were not fully
communicated to decision-makers, and risks presented to
decision-makers did not reflect the problems the JSF Program was
experiencing at the time," he wrote. "Full life-cycle costs were
understated in the estimates provided to support the
government's decision in 2010 to buy the F-35."
Canada - which has committed $710 million to help develop
the F-35 - said one reason for choosing the fighter was that it
could provide good business for Canadian companies later on.
Ferguson said officials had overstated the potential
benefits of taking part in the F-35 program and did not make
clear to the government that the military's close involvement
with Lockheed would make running a fair competition difficult.
"Many of the steps and documents used to support the
government's 2010 decision were of little consequence because
the key questions of whether to procure the F-35 and whether to
run a competition were effectively determined by decisions taken
much earlier, calling onto question the integrity of the
process," he said.