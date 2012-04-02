UPDATE 1-Canada to re-evaluate planned F-35 purchase: report

* Canada under increasing pressure over purchase

* Watchdog set to issue critical report over F-35 decision

OTTAWA, April 2 Canada will commit on Tuesday to re-evaluating its controversial plan to purchase F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp, the National Post newspaper said on its website on Monday.

The development indicates that Canada - which long insisted the F-35 was the only fighter that met its requirements - is increasingly unhappy with a project that has become mired in major cost overruns and developmental delays.

Ottawa initially allotted C$9 billion ($9.1 billion) to buy 65 F-35s between 2017 and 2023 but the move is now in some doubt.

Canada's Conservative government, which has not yet signed a binding contract with Lockheed Martin, is under increasing pressure from opposition parties to look at other aircraft.

Government officials declined to comment on the report.

The Canadian Parliament's official watchdog is due to release a report at 10 a.m. Eastern (1400 GMT) on Tuesday into how and why Canada chose the plane.

Media reports suggest the watchdog will strongly criticize the defense ministry for deciding to buy the F-35 without holding an open competition.

Besides the United States and Canada, the other partners in the program are Britain, Australia, Norway, Denmark, Italy, Turkey and the Netherlands.