Canada move to buy F-35 jets was flawed: auditor

OTTAWA, April 3 Canada's decision to buy
advanced F-35 fighter jets was based on a badly flawed process
that underestimated costs and risks, a spending watchdog said on
Tuesday, dealing another blow to a defense project that is
already delayed and well over budget.
The Conservative government announced in July 2010 that it
would buy 65 of the Joint Strike Fighters, made by Lockheed
Martin, to replace an aging fleet of CF-18 fighters.
The government responded to the watchdog's report by saying
it would freeze the C$9 billion budget it had allocated for new
fighters and would not sign a contract until it had reexamined
the procurement process.