UPDATE 1-U.S. senators-Pentagon move on F-35B model premature

* Senators frustrated about not being consulted
* Pentagon move questioned given ongoing issues, costs
WASHINGTON Feb 6 The leaders of the
Senate Armed Services Committee on Monday blasted the Pentagon's
decision to lift a "probation" imposed on the Marine Corps
variant of the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter a year earlier
than planned, saying the move appeared premature and was not
vetted with Congress.
Senator Carl Levin, chairman of the Senate Armed Services
Committee, and Senator John McCain, the top Republican on the
panel, questioned the decision and lack of consultation in a
strongly worded letter to Defense Secretary Leon Panetta.
Panetta threw his support behind the F-35B model and the
entire $382 billion program - the Pentagon's most expensive arms
program - last month during a carefully orchestrated visit to a
Maryland military base where the warplanes are being tested.
A week later, he told reporters the Pentagon would further
slow procurement of new F-35s to allow more time for development
and testing.
The senators said it was unclear the Pentagon had ever
clearly defined the specific criteria required by the fiscal
2012 defense authorization bill to determine when the F-35B
would exit probation, since it offered the committee a
"hastily-prepared report on the F-35B" only after Panetta's
announcement.
"Your decision may have foregone a valuable opportunity to
continue driving desired improvements" on the program, the two
lawmakers wrote in the letter, which was released on Monday by
McCain's office.
"We believe that every opportunity to focus Lockheed
Martin's attention and disrupt 'business as usual' in this
multibillion-dollar effort ... should be maximized," they said.
The senators asked Panetta to submit quick answers to 14
detailed questions about his decision to back the F-35B model,
which takes off from shorter runways and lands like a
helicopter.
They noted that Lockheed's contract with the Pentagon to
build a fourth batch of F-35 fighter jets was only half
complete, but was expected to exceed the contract's target cost
of $3.46 billion by $245 million and that concurrency charges
would add $237 million more to the program's cost. Concurrency
costs refer to the cost of retrofitting already produced
aircraft if problems occur during developmental testing.
They questioned how such a cost overrun favored removing the
B-model from probation early, especially since half of the
aircraft in the 32-plane contract were the B-model.
Levin and McCain also asked the Government Accountability
Office, a congressional watchdog agency, to examine the status
of the F-35 B model and any lingering development issues as part
of its annual review of the F-35 program.