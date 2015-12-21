Lockheed wins $1.17 bln deal for early work on more F-35 jets

Canada's George Weston appoints Galen G. Weston CEO
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
WASHINGTON Dec 21 Lockheed Martin Corp has won a contract worth $1.17 billion to buy titanium and other materials needed to build an 11th batch of F-35 fighter jets, the Pentagon said on Monday.
The contract covers 80 F-35A aircraft to be built for the U.S. military and key allies, 7 F-35 B-model jets to be built for the U.S. Marine Corps and Britain, and 4 F-35 carrier-variant jets for the U.S. Navy, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major arms contracts. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trans World Entertainment amends revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo bank