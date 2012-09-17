版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 18日 星期二 03:38 BJT

No more big cash infusions for F-35 cost overruns- Air Force

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. Defense Department has no flexibility or interest in any additional restructuring of the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 programs that would lead to the transfer of billions of dollars into the program, Air Force Secretary Michael Donley told reporters on Monday.

He said that meant that any additional bills or cost overruns on the program could lead to a reduction in the total number of "tails" - or planes to be ordered.

Donley said he expected Lockheed and the government to "eventually" bridge their differences and reach an agreement on a fifth batch of F-35 production planes.

Those negotiations have been under way since December 2011.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐