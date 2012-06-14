US lawmakers raise new concerns about F-22 fighter

* Air Force data shows greater rate of problems on F-22
* Pressure vest may be contributing factor
* Air Force tells pilots not to wear vests during training
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, June 14 Two U.S. lawmakers on
Thursday released new data from the Air Force showing that
pilots flying the F-22 fighter jet built by Lockheed Martin Corp
are experiencing oxygen deprivation at 10 times the rate
seen on other U.S. warplanes.
Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, and Representative
Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, said the Air Force
provided the data in response to their questions after two F-22
pilots told CBS's "60 Minutes" program they had stopped flying
the fighter jet due to safety concerns.
The Pentagon last month announced new safety precautions for
the most advanced, stealthy U.S. warplane, including limits on
how far the planes can fly from airstrips.
The Air Force continues to investigate the issue, but this
week told pilots to stop wearing a potentially faulty pressure
vest that might be contributing to the issue.
Warner and Kinzinger said the Air Force data showed just
over 26 incidents of oxygen deprivation among F-22 pilots per
100,000 flight hours, a rate they said that was "at least 10
times higher than any other U.S. Air Force aircraft."
That data, they said, stood in contrast to assurances by
the Air Force as recently as this week that the rate of hypoxia,
or oxygen deprivation, associated with the F-22 remained
relatively low.
The Air Force data showed 0.7 incidents per 100,000 flying
hours in which pilots reported feeling dizzy or light-headed
while flying the A-10, and 2.34 incidents per 100,000 flight
hours on the F-15E built by Boeing Co. The F-16 Block 50
model had 2.96 incidents per 100,000 flight hours, the lawmakers
reported.
"This information confirms that the F-22 program is not
running at 100 percent and that the oxygen-deprivation incident
rates are much higher than we were initially told," Kinzinger
said in a news release, vowing to continue to press for details.
Warner said the safety of the Air Force pilots and the
communities over which they flew should be the service's
paramount concern.
"The F-22 program has cost $80 billion so far, but the most
expensive fighter jet in the world is useless if we cannot
ensure the safety of the pilots who fly it," he said.
General Mike Hostage, commander of Air Force Air Combat
Command, told reporters in April that he wanted to see the
operating risk for the F-22 as low as possible, but felt the
airplane could be safely operated.
"I'm not happy that the risk is not down where it is for all
my other airplanes, but we'll get it there, and I believe we are
making significant progress toward an answer," he said then.
Air Combat Command said it told pilots this week to remove
an upper pressure garment or vest during current training
operations, and Air Force officials were developing a fix to
overcome the identified issues.
Lieutenant Colonel Edward Sholtis, spokesman for the
command, said the vest -- which pilots wear to prevent them from
blacking out during high-speed maneuvers -- had not been found
to be "the" sole source of the hypoxia issue, and other
variables were still being evaluated.
He said testing had shown that the vest "increases the
difficulty of pilot breathing under certain circumstances," but
the Air Force was also looking at the layering of other flight
equipment as a contributing factor.
Sholtis said pilots were still required to wear the vests
under certain conditions outside training operations, but
declined to give details, saying that would get into the
classified operating parameters of the aircraft.