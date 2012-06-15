UPDATE 1-US Air Force nearing answers on F-22 oxygen issue

* F-22 may resume normal operations later this year

* Air Force sees pressure vest as contributing factor

* Air Force tells pilots not to wear vests during training

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

WASHINGTON, June 14 The Air Force is close to understanding what is causing some F-22 fighter pilots to get dizzy and disoriented when flying the most advanced U.S. warplane, and could resume normal operations later this year, a top general said on Thursday.

Air Force Major General Charles Lyon said he was "cautiously optimistic" that an ongoing investigation had identified the major factors causing symptoms of oxygen deprivation among some pilots of the F-22, built by Lockheed Martin Corp..

Those factors include the size of hoses that deliver oxygen to the F-22 pilots, connectors between equipment, and a pressure vest that is meant to keep pilots safe at high altitude, especially when worn with other heavy clothing.

Lyon said the Air Force had nearly ruled out the idea that some contaminant was getting into the aircraft's oxygen system, and in April it had stopped requiring pilots to use a chemical warfare filter after realizing it made it harder for them to breathe.

He said there was still a chance additional factors could come to light in the next month or so, and the Air Force would not rush to judgment.

The Pentagon last month announced new safety precautions for the most advanced, stealthy U.S. warplane, including limits on how far they can fly from airstrips.

The Air Force continues to investigate the issue, but this week told pilots to stop wearing a potentially faulty pressure vest that might be contributing to the issue during training flights and routine operations below altitudes of 44,000 feet.

The Air Force stopped flying the F-22 completely for five months last year, resuming flights in September. But concern about the F-22 flared again this year after two F-22 pilots told CBS's "60 Minutes" program they had stopped flying the fighter jet due to worry about safety.

Two U.S. lawmakers on Thursday released new Air Force data showing that F-22 pilots were experiencing symptoms of oxygen deprivation, or hypoxia, at 10 times the rate seen on other U.S. warplanes.

Lyon said the rate was clearly too high, but also noted that there had been no incidents reported since March 8, and the Air Force was getting closer to resolving the issue.

"I expect that by the end of the summer we will have identified all the significant and major contributors, and that a number of months after that we're going to get back to normal operations," Lyon, a fighter pilot with more than 3,800 hours of flight time, told Reuters late on Thursday.

"But I don't want to oversell what we've learned. We know it's significant. We know it's contributory, but we're not ready to say 'we've found the smoking gun'."

"PLANNING FIXES"

Lyon said he had briefed Air Force leaders, senior officers from the Joint Staff, Pentagon officials and lawmakers this week about the work of a joint military-industry task force he has led since January.

He said the Air Force was already planning several fixes to address the oxygen deprivation issue, including a redesign of the pressure garment and moves to widen the hoses that deliver oxygen to pilots in the cockpit, even as research continued.

Lyon said he could not estimate the cost of redesigning the equipment, but said he did not expect it to be too high since none of the anticipated fixes was a major engineering challenge.

The general, who serves as director of operations for Air Combat Command, said the Air Force had evaluated the aircraft's life support systems from end to end, finding some vulnerabilities at different points, mostly items that reduced the flow of oxygen to the pilot.

Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, and Representative Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, said the Air Force data showed just over 26 incidents of oxygen deprivation per 100,000 flight hours on the F-22, a rate they said that was "at least 10 times higher than any other U.S. Air Force aircraft."

The data showed 0.7 incidents per 100,000 flying hours in which pilots reported feeling dizzy or light-headed while flying the A-10, and 2.34 incidents per 100,000 flight hours on the F-15E built by Boeing Co. The F-16 Block 50 model had 2.96 incidents per 100,000 flight hours, the lawmakers reported.

"This information confirms that the F-22 program is not running at 100 percent and that the oxygen-deprivation incident rates are much higher than we were initially told," Kinzinger said in a news release, vowing to continue to press for details.

Warner said the safety of Air Force pilots and the communities over which they flew should be the biggest concern.

"The F-22 program has cost $80 billion so far, but the most expensive fighter jet in the world is useless if we cannot ensure the safety of the pilots who fly it," he said.