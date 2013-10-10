UPDATE 2-Pentagon to focus on Rockwell-Elbit helmet for F-35 jet

By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON Oct 10 The Pentagon said on Thursday
it would halt work on a second pilot helmet being developed for
the F-35 fighter jet by Britain's BAE Systems Plc, and
focus exclusively on the main helmet built by Rockwell Collins
Inc and Israel's Elbit Systems Ltd.
The Pentagon's F-35 program office said the move followed
improvements to the Rockwell-Elbit helmet, including a better
night vision camera, and would save about $45 million in funding
that would have been needed to finish the BAE helmet.
Lockheed said the move amounted to a vote of confidence in
the main helmet and efforts to resolve earlier problems.
"To date, more than 100 F-35 pilots have flown more than
6,000 flights and 10,000 hours with the helmet, and their
feedback has been very positive," said Lorraine Martin, Lockheed
executive vice president and F-35 general manager.
Lockheed Martin Corp is building three variants of
the new single-seat, single-engine fighter plane for the U.S.
military and eight countries that helped fund its development.
The plane comes with a sophisticated helmet that fuses data
from the plane's many cameras and other sensors in the vizor, an
advanced new system that allows pilots to literally see through
the wings and floor of the aircraft.
The Pentagon's F-35 program office and Lockheed hired BAE
Systems to start developing an alternate helmet in 2011 after
technical challenges emerged on the Rockwell-Elbit helmet that
is currently used in testing and training.
Lockheed spokeswoman Laura Siebert said the company had
spent about $57 million on the second helmet to date, with total
investment slated to reach $104 million. Ending the work on the
program would save $47 million, she said.
F-35 program office spokesman Joe DellaVedova said Lockheed
and BAE were negotiating the terms of halting work on the
alternate helmet.
In a statement, the F-35 program office said the new "Gen 3"
version of the helmet developed by the Rockwell-Elbit joint
venture since then would cost 12 percent less than previously
estimated. The new helmet would be introduced to the F-35 fleet
in 2016 as part of the seventh batch of jets to be built under
low-rate production, it said.
The U.S. Marine Corps will use the current "Gen 2" helmet
when it begins using the new warplanes in combat in mid-2015.
In addition to a better night vision camera, the new version
of the helmet also includes new liquid-crystal displays,
automated alignment and software improvements.
Rockwell and Elbit developed the new version of the helmet
to address concerns raised by Pentagon testers and pilots about
the current helmet, including a green glow that made it
difficult to fly at night, a lag in data being displayed on the
vizor, and some "jitter" during high-angle turns.
The F-35 program office said the "Helmet Mounted Display
System" gave fighter pilots all the information they needed to
complete their missions - through all weather, day or night.
No comment was immediately available from BAE Systems.