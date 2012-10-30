Lockheed cites good reports on night flights of F-35 helmet

| HERZLIYA, Israel
HERZLIYA, Israel Oct 30 Lockheed Martin Corp
said on Tuesday that it was making progress on resolving
technical issues facing the cutting-edge helmet being developed
for use by F-35 fighter pilots, and it cited positive initial
reports from night flight tests of the system.
Lockheed Martin Executive Vice President Tom Burbage said
that night vision performance was the "only real question" left
on the helmet, which was designed by a joint venture of Rockwell
Collins Inc and Israel's Elbit Systems to
display all the information F-35 pilots need to fly the plane.
The question was whether the helmet system would allow
pilots to see well enough at night to carry out precision tasks
such as refueling or landing on a ship, Burbage told Reuters
before an event at the Fisher Institute for Air and Space
Strategic Studies in Herzliya.
The helmet is an ambitious effort since it will integrate
data from all of the F-35's sensors and cameras, allowing pilots
to essentially see through the plane's floor and all around it.
It must update the data constantly even when the plane travels
at supersonic speeds and carries out complex maneuvers.
"We're making great progress on the helmet," Burbage told
Reuters, noting that it was in use by F-35 test pilots and those
being trained by the U.S. military.
He said two tests dedicated to studying the helmet's
performance at night were taking place at Naval Air Station
Patuxent River and initial reports were "quite good."
The Pentagon's incoming F-35 program director, Major General
Christopher Bogdan, last month cited continuing issues with the
helmet, overall software development for the plane, and an
automated logistics and spare parts system, but he said tension
between the company and the U.S. government posed a greater
threat to the program.
Lockheed is developing three variants of the single-seat,
single-engine F-35 fighter for the U.S. Air Force, Navy and
Marine Corps. Eight international partners are helping to pay
for its development including Britain, Canada, Australia,
Norway, Turkey, Denmark, Italy and the Netherlands.
Israel and Japan have also placed orders for the plane.
Yossi Ackerman, president and chief executive of Elbit,
declined to comment except to cite what he called "dramatic
progress" on the helmet.
No comment was immediately available from the Pentagon's
F-35 program office.
Burbage said the company had logged almost 5,000 flights
using the primary helmet, and it would be used by the U.S.
Marine Corps when they start flying the new fighter in 2015, a
deadline Bogdan had called into question last month.
He said until it received full approval from the Pentagon
for the primary helmet, the company was continuing to fund work
on a less ambitious, alternate helmet being developed by BAE
Systems, which uses goggles.
"No one really wants to use goggles in a fifth-generation
airplane. It affects your ejection envelopes and everything
else. We are trying to get away from the goggles," he said.
He said the primary issue now facing the Rockwell-Elbit
helmet was whether pilots could see well enough to refuel the
plane from a dark refueling aircraft and land the F-35B variant,
which lands like a helicopter, on a dark ship at night.
Burbage said the night flights under way now would help
answer that question. He said there had also been concerns about
a lag in getting sensor data to the helmet, but that was not an
issue anymore.