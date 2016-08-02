U.S. Air Force to say 1st squadron of F-35 jets combat-ready -sources

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in US
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
WASHINGTON Aug 2 The U.S. Air Force will on Tuesday declare an initial squadron of Lockheed Martin Corp F-35A fighter jets ready for combat, according to sources familiar with the decision.
U.S. General Hawk Carlisle, who heads Air Combat Command, will announce that the Air Force has an "initial operational capability" of the F-35 jets at a news conference at 1 p.m. EST, said the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.
The decision marks another big milestone for the $379 billion program, the Pentagon's largest weapons project. The Air Force follows the U.S. Marine Corps, which declared a first squadron of F-35s ready for combat in July 2015. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 A Brazilian truckers' protest entered its fourth day on Monday, preventing grain-carrying vehicles from taking a key road for soy and corn shipments in the state of Mato Grosso, police and the highway operator said.
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil